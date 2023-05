New Suit - FOIA

The U.S Justice Department and FBI were sued by an anonymous plaintiff on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, seeks documents pertaining to the FBI's alleged withdrawal of a job offer to the plaintiff following a criminal background check. The case is 1:23-cv-01467, Doe v. U.S. Department of Justice et al.

Government

May 23, 2023, 1:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe, 1

Plaintiffs

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

defendants

Federal Bureau Of Investigation

US Department Of Justice

