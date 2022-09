Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GableGotwals on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the University of Tulsa and other defendants to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Smolen & Roytman and Caruso & Smith on behalf of a plaintiff alleging sex discrimination and retaliation. The case is 4:22-cv-00408, Doe v University of Tulsa et al.

Education

September 21, 2022, 3:36 PM