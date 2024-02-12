The University of Maryland-College Park and other defendants have tapped Assistant Attorney General Ariel S. Lichterman to fend off a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 27 in Maryland District Court by Silverman Thompson Slutkin White on behalf of a 'John Doe' plaintiff who contends that he was wrongfully expelled from the University after being falsely accused of sexual assault while attending the University. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, is 1:23-cv-03507, Doe v. University of Maryland, College Park et al.
Education
February 12, 2024, 9:13 AM