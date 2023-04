New Suit

Tulane University was sued by an unidentified former student on Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Nesenoff & Miltenberg LLP and Marcelle Robertson Mestayer, alleges that Tulene engaged in a ‘sloppy, flawed and biased investigation’ in response to sexual misconduct reports that were filed against the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01348, Doe v. Tulane University.

Education

April 24, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Marcelle Robertson Mestayer LLC

defendants

Tulane University

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations