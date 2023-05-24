New Suit - Sex Trafficking

Marriott International, Sheraton and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New Mexico District Court under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of anonymous plaintiff, accuses the defendants of facilitating sex trafficking at their hotels. The suit was filed by Youtz & Valdez; the Provost Umphrey Law Firm; and Annie McAdams PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00451, Doe v. The Sheraton, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 24, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Youtz & Valdez PC

Youtz & Valdez, PC

defendants

Marriott International, Inc.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.

The Sheraton, LLC

Louisiana Hotel Corporation

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, LLC

nature of claim: 890/