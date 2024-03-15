Who Got The Work

Charan M. Higbee of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for the JPMorgan Chase Short-Term Disability Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to short-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 30 in California Northern District Court by Bolt Keenley Kim on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-00562, Doe v. The JPMorgan Chase Short-Term Disability Plan.

Health & Life Insurance

March 15, 2024, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Bolt Keenley Kim LLP

defendants

The JPMorgan Chase Short-Term Disability Plan

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations