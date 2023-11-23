Latham & Watkins partners J. Christian Word, Allen M. Gardner and Sarah Gragert have entered appearances for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in a pending lawsuit pursuant to the Maryland's Child Victims Act. The action was filed Oct. 25 in Maryland District Court by Holzman & Dickriede and Andreozzi & Foote on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' defendant who contends that she was sexually assaulted by a minister of the church. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, is 1:23-cv-02900, Doe v. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Utah corporation sole et al.
November 23, 2023, 9:01 AM