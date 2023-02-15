Removed To Federal Court

The Christ Hospital removed a digital privacy class action to Ohio Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was brought on behalf of patients who claim their personal and medical information is routinely disclosed to Facebook without consent through use of Meta pixel and other tracking tools. The suit was filed by Meyer Wilson LPA; Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing; and Turke & Strauss. The Christ Hospital is represented by Keating, Muething & Klekamp. The case is 1:23-cv-00087, Doe v. The Christ Hospital.

Internet & Social Media

February 15, 2023, 3:33 PM