Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Keating, Muething & Klekamp on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against the Christ Hospital to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Goldenberg Schneider LPA on behalf of individuals whose private information was allegedly shared with Facebook and other third parties through a tracking pixel on the defendant's patient portal. The case is 1:23-cv-00031, Doe v. The Christ Hospital.

Health Care

January 18, 2023, 7:10 AM