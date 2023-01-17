Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Keating, Muething & Klekamp on Tuesday removed a digital privacy class action against the Christ Hospital to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; and other law firms on behalf of individuals whose private information was allegedly shared with Facebook and other third parties through a tracking pixel on the defendant's patient portal. The case is 1:23-cv-00027, Doe v. The Christ Hospital.

Health Care

January 17, 2023, 6:43 PM