Who Got The Work

Rachel Lowe of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for Tenet Healthcare, a health care service provider based in Dallas, and Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Inc. in a pending digital privacy class action. The complaint, filed July 24 in California Eastern District Court by Caddell & Chapman, alleges that the defendant violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act by disclosing patients’ personal health information to third parties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba, is 1:23-cv-01106, Doe v. Tenet Healthcare Corporation, et al.

Health Care

September 07, 2023, 4:35 PM

