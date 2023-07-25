New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Tenet Healthcare, a health care service provider based in Dallas, and Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Inc. were slapped with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Caddell & Chapman, alleges that the defendant violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act by disclosing patients’ personal health information to third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01106, Doe v. Tenet Healthcare Corporation, et al.

Health Care

July 25, 2023, 3:55 PM

