Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Proskauer Rose and Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Comcast, its subsidiaries NBCUniversal and Telemundo, and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Eisenberg & Baum on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, accuses a producer from 'Exatlon: Estados Unidos,' a Spanish-language reality competition show, of wrongfully confining plaintiff to a hospital room while she was recovering from an injury she sustained on the show. The suit further contends that plaintiff was terminated from the show and not asked to return for additional seasons as a way to cover up rape and disparate treatment allegations. The case is 1:22-cv-07665, Doe v. Telemundo Network Group LLC et al.