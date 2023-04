New Suit - Employment

Wigdor filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, targets Ernesto Moralez and St. Lawrence University. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00426, Doe v. St. Lawrence University et al.

Education

April 06, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Wigdor

defendants

Ernesto Moralez

St. Lawrence University

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination