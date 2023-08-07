Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a privacy class action against Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises Inc. to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit pursues claims under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act on behalf of individuals whose personal identifiable and protected health information was allegedly shared with Meta Platforms, Google and others through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The suit is backed by the Cates Law Firm; Cohen & Malad; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey; and Turke & Strauss. The case is 3:23-cv-02717, Doe v. Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 07, 2023, 7:21 AM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

defendants

Southern Illinois Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

Southern Illinois Hospital Services

Southern Illinois Medical Services, NFP

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract