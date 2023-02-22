Removed To Federal Court

Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and other defendants removed a digital privacy class action on Wednesday to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of deploying source code on their websites which transmits patient information and communications to Facebook and other third parties. The complaint was filed by Bochetto & Lentz; Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing; and Turke & Strauss. The defendants are represented by Burns White. The case is 3:23-cv-00318, Doe v. Scranton Quincy Hospital Company LLC et al.

Health Care

February 22, 2023, 6:13 PM