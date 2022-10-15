New Suit - Fraudulent Concealment

Kaplan Hecker & Fink filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff. The suit accuses the male defendant of knowingly infecting the plaintiff with a sexually transmitted disease. The suit alleges claims for fraud, negligent transmission of a disease, fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment and violation of New York City's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08779, Doe v. Roe.

New York

October 15, 2022, 11:20 AM