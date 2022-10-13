Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Roberts Wesleyan College, a private Christian university, to New York Western District Court. The complaint was filed by an anonymous plaintiff who contends that she was raped on campus while finishing her undergraduate degree and was subjected to a delay and lack of accommodations in the review process of her sexual misconduct complaint. According to the suit, Roberts Wesleyan's administrative policy states that: 'the grievance process will be concluded no longer than 90 school/calendar/business days after filing the formal complaint,' but the plaintiff's complaint was not completed until 175 calendar days after her formal report. Plaintiff is backed by the J. Morgan Levy Firm. The case is 1:22-cv-00769, Doe v. Roberts Wesleyan College.

Education

October 13, 2022, 6:44 AM