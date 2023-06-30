New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Reproductive Medicine Associates of Philadelphia was hit with a privacy class action on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. According to the complaint, the defendant’s website hosts a tracking pixel that records user interactions with the site, including information entered. The complaint further accuses the defendant of sharing sensitive information recorded via the pixel with third parties including Meta Platforms and Google. The suit was filed by Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky; Cohen & Malad; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey; and Turke & Strauss. The defendant is represented by McDermott Will & Emery. The case is 2:23-cv-02540, Doe v. Reproductive Medicine Associates Of Philadelphia, P.C.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky

defendants

Reproductive Medicine Associates Of Philadelphia, P.C.

defendant counsels

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 890/