UCSF Medical Center was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Invasion of Privacy Act and Confidentiality of Medical Information Act, was filed by Wagstaffe Von Loewenfeldt Busch & Radwick and Lowey Dannenberg on behalf of individuals whose personal health information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's 'MyChart' patient portal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00598, Doe v. Regents of the University of California.

February 09, 2023, 8:54 PM