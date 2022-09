New Suit

Regents of the University of California was sued Wednesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Law Office of Hirji & Chau on behalf of an anonymous medical student who claims he was dismissed from the university as a result of disability-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01623, Doe v. Regents of The University of California.

Education

August 31, 2022, 7:48 PM