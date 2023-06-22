Removed To Federal Court

Holy Redeemer Health System and Redeemer Health on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bochetto & Lentz; Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing; and Turke & Strauss, accuses the defendants of unlawfully sharing patients' private health information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. The defendants are represented by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young. The case is 2:23-cv-02405, Doe v. Redeemer Health et al.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Bochetto & Lentz PC

defendants

Holy Redeemer Health System

Redeemer Health

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 890/