Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Jackson Walker; MoloLamken and Munger, Tolles & Olson have stepped in as defense counsel to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 19 in Texas Northern District Court by Haynes & Boone, Nutter McClennen & Fish and the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of an anonymous accountant who is allegedly being prosecuted by the PCAOB in relation to his work as an auditor at an accounting firm in South America. The complaint alleges that the PCAOB's disciplinary procedures are unconstitutional. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer, is 3:23-cv-00149, Doe v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 06, 2023, 4:24 AM