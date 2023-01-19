New Suit

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Haynes & Boone, Nutter McClennen & Fish and the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of an anonymous accountant who is allegedly being prosecuted by the PCAOB in relation to his work as an auditor at an accounting firm in South America. The complaint alleges that the PCAOB's disciplinary procedures are unconstitutional. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00149, Doe v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 19, 2023, 8:21 PM