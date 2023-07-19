New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Johns Hopkins University and Progress Software Corp. were slapped with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The class is represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Levin Sedran & Berman; Lyon Firm; and Mason LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01933, Doe v. Progress Software Corporation et al.

Education

July 19, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiff Doe

Plaintiffs

Mason LLP

defendants

The Johns Hopkins University

Progress Software Corporation

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract