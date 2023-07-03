New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Point32Health were slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable and health information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The class is represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne PA; and the Sanford Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11497, Doe v. Point32Health, Inc. et al.

July 03, 2023, 2:25 PM

