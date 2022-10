Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Thursday removed a civil lawsuit against the Peoria Unified School District and teacher Ricky Ordway to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by the Phillips Law Group on behalf of an anonymous student, centers on allegations of sexual assault by Ordway, who was indicted on criminal charges. The case is 2:22-cv-01756, Doe v. Peoria Unified School District et al.

Education

October 13, 2022, 8:31 PM