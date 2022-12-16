Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips on Thursday removed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against Pacific Sunwear of California d/b/a PacSun and Jim Dong to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Berkowitz, Lichtstein, Kuritsky, Giasullo & Gross on behalf of Mary Doe, accuses PacSun of failing to implement adequate safety and security measures within their dressing rooms as Dong was able to videotape and record plaintiff and the other victims in PacSun changing rooms at a shopping mall in New Jersey in Feb. 2021. The case is 3:22-cv-07317, Doe v. Pacific Sunwear Of California.

New Jersey

December 16, 2022, 5:50 AM