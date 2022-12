Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Post & Schell, Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga and Wade Clark Mulcahy on Friday removed a lawsuit against Prudential Insurance, employee Michael Oeser and Marriott to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by an anonymous plaintiff, accuses Oeser of sexually assaulting the plaintiff at a bar in a Marriott hotel. The case is 2:22-cv-04919, Doe v. Oeser et al.