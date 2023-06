New Suit - Sex Abuse

Nesenoff & Miltenberg and the Law Offices of Michael D. Cheronis filed a lawsuit against Northwestern University on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of an anonymous former medical school student who claims that the university erroneously found him guilty of sexually assaulting another student. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03709, Doe v. Northwestern University.

Education

June 12, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Michael D. Cheronis

defendants

Northwestern University

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations