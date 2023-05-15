New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Microsoft and Qualtrics, a survey and customer experience software company, were slapped with a digital privacy class action Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of users of third party Kaiser Permanente's website who claim that the defendants extract their private information and record their online activity without consent. The complaint was filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, Summit Law Group and Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00718, Doe v. Microsoft Corporation et al.

May 15, 2023, 8:36 PM

