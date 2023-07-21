New Suit - Employment

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County were hit with lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court accusing the Nashville Police Department of denying employment to a plaintiff living with HIV. The plaintiff contends that an employment offer was rescinded once his health status had been discovered, and he asserts that medical advancements allow him to work without posing any risks. The complaint was filed by Merchant & Gould; McDermott Will & Emery; and the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund. The case is 3:23-cv-00736, Doe v. Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

Government

July 21, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Connelly, Sheehan & Moran

Gabrielle Lipsitz

Merchant & Gould

Michael Huttenlocher

Brian Casillas

Lisa A. Linsky

Shelly L. Skeen

Kierstin Fowler

Jose Abrigo

Elizabeth Harwood

Halle Landsman

Paul M. Thompson

Gregory R. Nevins

defendants

Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA