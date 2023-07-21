The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County were hit with lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court accusing the Nashville Police Department of denying employment to a plaintiff living with HIV. The plaintiff contends that an employment offer was rescinded once his health status had been discovered, and he asserts that medical advancements allow him to work without posing any risks. The complaint was filed by Merchant & Gould; McDermott Will & Emery; and the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund. The case is 3:23-cv-00736, Doe v. Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.
Government
July 21, 2023, 7:14 PM