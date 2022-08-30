New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Morgan & Morgan, pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose medical privacy was allegedly violated by Facebook tracking pixels that gathered personal information from patient portals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04963, Doe v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

August 30, 2022, 6:39 PM