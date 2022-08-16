New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, was hit with a privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court alleging that the company unlawfully intercepts protected health-related information when its trackers are installed on hospital websites or patient portals. The suit, backed by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Brent & Fiol, claims that Facebook's 'Pixel' tracking tool results in the redirection of patient communications in violation of federal and state laws as well as Facebook’s own terms of service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04680, Doe v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

August 16, 2022, 6:30 AM