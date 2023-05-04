Lawyers at Reger Rizzo & Darnall and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Mercy High School and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Amy K. Kline Law and the Law Offices of Steven H. Heisler on behalf of an anonymous former student, seeks damages for sexual assault by the late assistant track coach Ernest Jackson IV, who pled guilty to assault and was later shot to death. The case is 1:23-cv-01184, Doe v. Mercy High School Inc. et al.
Education
May 04, 2023, 4:30 PM