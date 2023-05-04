Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reger Rizzo & Darnall and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Mercy High School and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Amy K. Kline Law and the Law Offices of Steven H. Heisler on behalf of an anonymous former student, seeks damages for sexual assault by the late assistant track coach Ernest Jackson IV, who pled guilty to assault and was later shot to death. The case is 1:23-cv-01184, Doe v. Mercy High School Inc. et al.

Education

May 04, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Steven H Heisler

Amy K Kline Law

defendants

Board of Trustees, Mercy High School, Inc.

Mercy Education System of the Americas, Inc.

Mercy High School Asset Management LLC

Mercy High School Inc.

Sisters of Mercy of the Americas South Central Community, Inc.

Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reger, Rizzo & Darnall, Llp

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

nature of claim: 890/