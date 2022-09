New Suit

Massachusetts Institute of Technology was hit with a gender-based discrimination lawsuit on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Zalkind Duncan & Bernstein and Kohrman Jackson & Krantz on behalf of an anonymous student who alleges that the university ignored his claims of abuse by a partner while expelling him due to anti-male gender bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11540, Doe v. Massachusetts Institute of Technology.