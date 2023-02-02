Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams & Reese on Wednesday removed a data privacy class action against LCMC Health Holdings Inc. and Louisiana Children's Medical Center to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Herman Herman & Katz and Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing on behalf of individuals who claim that the defendants unlawfully shared personally identifiable and protected health information with Facebook via an embedded tracking pixel. The case is 2:23-cv-00411, Doe v. Lcmc Health Holdings, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 02, 2023, 6:20 AM