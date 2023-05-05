New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Kaiser Permanente was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, is part of a wave of cases accusing health care companies of violating state and federal privacy laws by sharing patients' protected health info with third parties through tracking pixels on their patient portals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02207, Doe v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 05, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

The Permanente Medical Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/