Kaiser Permanente was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, is part of a wave of cases accusing health care companies of violating state and federal privacy laws by sharing patients' protected health info with third parties through tracking pixels on their patient portals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02207, Doe v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. et al.
Health Care
May 05, 2023, 7:00 PM