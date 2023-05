Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against toy manufacturer Jazwares LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Amlong Firm on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who alleges that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting discrimination based on sex and religion. The case is 0:23-cv-60966, Doe v. Jazwares, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 23, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

defendants

Jazwares, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation