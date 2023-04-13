New Suit

Indiana University-Bloomington and its board of trustees were sued on Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court by a former student who was expelled for alleged sexual assault. According to the complaint, the defendants ignored evidence that the accuser had initiated consensual relations and that the Bloomington Police Department had declined to press charges due to inconsistencies in the accuser's story. The suit was filed by Nesenoff & Miltenberg and Delk McNally. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00643, Doe v. Indiana University Bloomington et al.

Education

April 13, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Delk Mcnally

defendants

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University Board Of Trustees

Kathy Adams Riester

Latosha Williams

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations