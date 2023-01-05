New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Hey Favor, a sexual wellness and direct-to-consumer pharmacy formerly known as 'The Pill Club,' was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lynch Carpenter and Lowey Dannenberg, pursues claims under the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act and Invasion of Privacy Act on behalf of patients whose private health information was allegedly shared with Meta and TikTok through tracking pixels on Hey Favor's website. Meta, TikTok, ByteDance, and FullStory Inc. are also named as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00059, Doe v. Hey Favor Inc. et al.

Technology

January 05, 2023, 7:36 PM