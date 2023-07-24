Who Got The Work

Edward McAndrew and Carrie H. Dettmer Slye of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for Heritage Valley Health System Inc. and Heritage Valley Multispecialty Group Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 8 in Pennsylvania Western District Court, is part of a string of privacy litigation alleging that health care websites violate patient confidentiality when they collect web activity data using a Meta pixel. The suit is backed by Bochetto & Lentz; Turke & Strauss; and Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:23-cv-01044, Doe v. Heritage Valley Health System, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 24, 2023, 5:24 AM

