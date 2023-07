New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Point32Health were hit with a data breach class action Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Tycko & Zavaree and JKC Law on behalf of thousands of patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11597, Doe v. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 15, 2023, 9:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Tycko & Zavareei

defendants

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.

Point32Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims