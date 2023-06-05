Who Got The Work

Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Simona Agnolucci, Benedict Y. Hur and Eduardo Santacana have stepped in to defend Google in a digital privacy class action over tracking tools frequently incorporated in third party websites. The complaint, filed May 12 in California Northern District Court by Scott + Scott and Lowey Dannenberg, accuses Google of monetizing private health information collected from medical provider websites in violation of state and federal wiretapping laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-02343, Doe v. Google LLC.

Technology

June 05, 2023, 4:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Scott + Scott

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

defendants

Google LLC

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct