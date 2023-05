New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Google was hit with a digital privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Scott + Scott and Lowey Dannenberg, claims that Google's tracking pixel technology is deployed across the majority of medical providers' websites in order to track users' sensitive health information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02343, Doe v. Google LLC.

Technology

May 12, 2023, 9:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Scott + Scott

defendants

Google LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct