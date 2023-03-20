Who Got The Work

A fleet of Big Law attorneys have stepped in to defend Meta Platforms, Google, Criteo and the operator of prescription drug website GoodRx against a privacy class action accusing the defendants of mishandling users' protected health information. The action, brought in California Northern District Court by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe and Lowey Dannenberg, alleges violations of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, Confidentiality of Medical Information Act and other laws based on the use of embedded tracking pixels. Gibson Dunn and Cooley are defending Meta. Willkie Farr & Gallagher has stepped in for Google. Sheppard Mullin is counsel to online advertising platform Criteo and Kirkland & Ellis represents GoodRx. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:23-cv-00501, Doe v. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. et al.

Technology

March 20, 2023, 5:21 AM

