New Suit - Privacy Class Action

GoodRx, Criteo, Google and Meta Platforms were slapped with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe and Lowey Dannenberg, accuses the defendants of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act, Confidentiality of Medical Information Act and other laws by sharing patients' personal health information with Criteo, Google and Meta Platforms through tracking pixels on GoodRx's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00501, Doe v. GoodRx Holdings Inc. et al.

Technology

February 02, 2023, 8:16 PM