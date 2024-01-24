Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Baker & Hostetler and Perkins Coie have stepped in to represent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington, respectively, in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Dec. 10 in Washington Western District Court by Turke & Strauss, arises from a March 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of current and former patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01893, Doe v. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center et al.

Education

January 24, 2024, 8:51 AM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Turke & Strauss LLP

Turke & Strauss Llp (wi)

defendants

Airlift Northwest

Children's University Medical Group

Childrens University Medical Group

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Harborview Medical Center

University of Washington Medical Center

University of Washington Neighborhood Clinics

University of Washington Physicians

University of Washington School of Medicine

UW Medical Center

UW Neighborhood Clinics

UW Physicians

Valley Medical Center

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct