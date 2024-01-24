Attorneys from Baker & Hostetler and Perkins Coie have stepped in to represent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington, respectively, in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Dec. 10 in Washington Western District Court by Turke & Strauss, arises from a March 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of current and former patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01893, Doe v. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center et al.
January 24, 2024, 8:51 AM