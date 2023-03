Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carlton Fields on Wednesday removed a privacy class action against Florida Health Sciences Center Inc. d/b/a Tampa General Hospital to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Lynch Carpenter and Lowey Dannenberg, contends that the health care provider transmits data from users of its MyChart online portal to Meta via a tracking pixel. The case is 8:23-cv-00456, Doe v. Florida Health Sciences Center Inc.

Health Care

March 02, 2023, 7:14 AM