Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Friday removed a lawsuit against OnlyFans.com owner Fenix Internet LLC, content creator Michelson Romelus and Bendjy Charles to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Kelley | Uustal on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, alleges that after meeting with Charles through a dating app, the plaintiff was sexual assaulted by Charles and Romelus. The suit further alleges that Romelus edited video footage of the attack and uploaded the content to OnlyFans. The case is 1:22-cv-23793, Doe v. Fenix Internet LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 18, 2022, 5:14 PM